Will Fuller ‘generating a lot of interest’ at trade deadline

Tuesday is the NFL’s trade deadline, and the Green Bay Packers are reportedly still interested in adding receiver Will Fuller to their already-loaded offense. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that they may have some competition, as the Houston Texans may have their choice of bidders for the receiver.

“Will Fuller is someone I’m told is generating a lot of interest,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football.” “We’ll see if a team, the Green Bay would be one of them, ends up doing a deal for him.”