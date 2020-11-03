Why the NFL trade deadline was so boring: COVID-19, salary cap concerns led to few deals in 2020

Fantasy football writer Andy Holloway deserves credit for summing up the 2020 NFL trade deadline in one newly created word: “Dudline.”

The deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET with little fanfare. Only two trades occurred on deadline day, with the Dolphins sending away receiver Isaiah Ford to the Patriots while acquiring running back DeAndre Washington from the Chiefs. The NFL’s trade deadline is never the same raucous affair the NBA and MLB deadlines often are. But it was quieter than usual on Election Day because, just like everything else, the 2020 NFL trade deadline was impacted by COVID-19.

“Listen, you’re always going to take a look and see if there’s an opportunity to help your football team,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told media Tuesday. “But honestly, like you said, with the way COVID is and getting that player in here, they are not going to be caught up to speed right away and it’s going to be a week or so before you can really get them into the building. There’s all kinds of things that we talk about.”

MORE: Complete look at NFL trades before 2020 deadline

The NFL’s coronavirus protocols mandate newly acquired players undergo a six-day intake process before they’re allowed to enter team facilities. The process begins the day the player arrives in his new city; the player must test negative daily before being allowed to enter the facility on the sixth day. The Washington Post reported one NFL executive, who said that was a reason for some of the earlier trading that went on at the end of October.

The COVID-19 protocols mean that the players moved on trade deadline day — Ford and Washington — wouldn’t be able to enter their new team’s facility until Sunday at the earliest. (And that’s if they arrive in their new city Tuesday). The six-day rule essentially holds out any new acquisition from playing in the week he’s acquired, and that’s before considerations such as learning a new playbook or working with new teammates.

That likely factored into the decision-making math of teams hoping to make deadline-day trades: If a team that already had its bye wanted to acquire Cleveland tight end David Njoku, for example, it’d know that in a normal year Njoku could play regular-season games for his new team. In 2020, however, Njoku would be limited to just eight games (and, if there’s still a bye to be had, the acquiring team would only have seven games left with Njoku, unless their bye was in the upcoming Week 9).

MORE: 12 best NFL trade deadline deals since 2015

Despite that, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Tuesday morning that he didn’t think COVID-19 would have an outsized impact on the deadline. Belichick, when asked, hovered on a different factor: the 2021 salary cap.

In part due to a season with limited fans because of the coronavirus, it’s expected that the NFL’s salary cap will drop next season — it could fall by as much as $23 million, to a floor of $175 million. That means any contracts acquired that will last into next season (such as New England’s Stephon Gilmore, for example), will have been signed in a much better cap situation than what teams will face next season.

“An NFL front office source told me early this morning he thought it would be a fairly quiet trade deadline,” ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted earlier Tuesday, “compared to other years that featured more headlines, ‘because of uncertainty w/ the cap next year and other considerations.'”

A shaky cap situation in 2021 also likely led teams to place a higher value on 2021 draft picks, which will not come with the risk of being too overpriced. Combined with some departing free agents returning a compensatory pick if they sign with another team — in Will Fuller’s case, a third-round pick to Houston if he goes elsewhere in the offseason — draft picks worked inversely to salary concerns to lead most teams to standing pat.

There won’t be any more NFL trades until the 2021 league year begins in March. Until then, there’s still the potential for COVID-19 and economic concerns to play a huge role in the 2020 season. And because of those two things, some teams won’t have built in insurance policies or extra depth down the stretch and into the playoffs after a quiet trade deadline.