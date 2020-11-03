Why regulators sidelined Ant Financial’s record-setting IPO

If there was any doubt about who calls the shots in China, the matter was just put to rest.

Chinese regulators have slammed the brakes on the mammoth-sized initial public offering of Ant Financial, the banking unit of ecommerce giant Alibaba. The company, known for its ubiquitous Alipay app, was slated to go public on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges on Thursday in what would have been a record-setting $35 billion debut. The now-halted event would have been the biggest public share sale of all time.

What went wrong? Officially, the Shanghai stock exchange suspended the impending listing, nebulously citing “changes in the financial technology regulatory environment and other major issues,” per a statement. After receiving the notice, Ant Group, reading the writing on the wall, pulled the plug on its Hong Kong listing.

Executives at Ant were clearly surprised by the sudden suspension. In a brief statement of its own, the company apologized for the “inconvenience” and said it would “keep in close communications” with regulators while waiting for “further notice.”

China’s fast-rising tech giants have long butted heads with the creaky establishment. Their upstart mentality jars against the stability-minded status quo enshrined in China’s state-owned banks. As I wrote in a feature about China’s digital currency plans earlier this year, the People’s Bank of China has continually foisted new rules and regulations onto the digital set for years.

Beijing and China’s brightest businesses are apparently having trouble seeing eye to eye. At a conference last week, Jack Ma, Alibaba’s founder and Asia’s richest man, spoke out against the incumbent banking system, comparing its institutions to stingy pawnshops. The comments appear to have rubbed authorities the wrong way. (Shocker!) Within a week, regulators called Ma and his team in for interviews and slapped the fintech industry (read: Ant) with stricter capital requirements and restrictions on lending.

Compare Ma’s words with those of Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, who spoke at the same event. “There should be a fine balance between encouraging financial innovation, invigorating the market, opening up the financial sector and building regulatory capacity,” he said. He added that “safety always comes first.”

To reset that fine balance, regulators are now applying their fingers to the scales.

