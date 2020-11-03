When Kartik Aaryan gifted his mother a luxurious ride

Kartik Aaryan shot to fame almost overnight post the success of Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety. The film was his first Rs 100 crore movie and that changed the man’s league for sure. Kartik is a self-proclaimed mama’s boy and the actor often accepts that if it was not for his parents, he wouldn’t have made it to Bollywood. He says that it was their undying love and support that kept him going and now that he has made it in Bollywood, the actor does not leave any opportunity for his parents to feel special.

On his mother’s birthday last year, the actor gifted her a Mini Cooper convertible car worth Rs 55 lacs. The actor was even heard saying that his mother doesn’t use the car as much as he and his father love taking it out for a drive. Adorable, isn’t it?