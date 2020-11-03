WhatsApp Rolls Out New Storage Management Tool

WhatsApp is rolling out a new and improved way to manage storage in the app, helping users identify, select and bulk delete GIFs, photos, and videos that may be filling up their phone.



The new tool groups together large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them. Users can also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple files to delete.

The new storage management interface is rolling out globally this week. Users will be able to navigate to the new tool by going to Settings -> Data and Storage Usage -> Manage Storage.

In a related development that could also bear on storage, WhatsApp is reportedly bringing a disappearing messages feature to the popular chat platform soon. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will allow users to set all new messages in a chat to expire after seven days.