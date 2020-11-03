What Celebrities Looked Like In 1995

All of these celebs are aging like fine wine.
1.
Reese Witherspoon in 2020:
Resse in 1995, when she was 19 years old:
2.
Tracee Ellis Ross in 2020:
Tracee in 1995, when she was 22 years old:
3.
Leonardo DiCaprio in 2020:
Leo in 1995, when he was 20 years old:
Tom in 1995, picking up his second consecutive Best Actor Oscar when he was 38 years old:
5.
Janet Jackson in 2020:
Janet in 1995, when she was 29 years old:
6.
George Clooney in 2020:
George in 1995, when he was 34 years old:
7.
Salma Hayek in 2020:
Salma in 1995, when she was 29 years old:
8.
Brad Pitt in 2020:
Brad in 1995, when he was 31 years old:
Madonna in 1995, when she was 37 years old:
10.
Cameron Diaz in 2020:
Cameron in 1995, when she was 23 years old:
11.
Lenny Kravitz in 2020:
Lenny in 1995, when he was 31 years old:
12.
Keanu Reeves in 2020:
Keanu in 1995, when he was 30 years old:
13.
Mariah Carey in 2020:
Mariah in 1995, when she was 25 years old (in human years, but Mimi is a goddess who doesn’t age, so she actually wasn’t any age at the time):
14.
Angela Bassett in 2020:
Angela in 1995, when she was 37 years old:
15.
Prince William in 2020:
Prince William in 1995, when he was 13 years old:
Oprah in 1995, when she was 41 years old:
17.
Meryl Streep in 2020:
Meryl in 1995, when she was 45 years old:
18.
Paul Rudd in 2020:
Paul in 1995, when he was 26 years old:
19.
Jennifer Lopez in 2020:
J.Lo in 1995, when she was 26 years old:
20.
Naomi Campbell in 2020:
Naomi in 1995, when she was 25 years old:
21.
Dolly Parton in 2020:
Dolly in 1995, when she was 49 years old:
22.
Kim Kardashian in 2020:
Kim in 1995, when she was 15 years old:
23.
Gwen Stefani in 2020:
Gwen in 1995, when she was 26 years old:
24.
Laura Dern in 2020:
Laura in 1995, when she was 28 years old:
Halle in 1995, when she was 29 years old:
26.
Jim Carrey in 2020:
Jim in 1995, when he was 33 years old:
27.
Jennifer Aniston in 2020:
Jennifer in 1995, sporting her iconic “Rachel” cut when she was 26 years old:
28.
& 29. Lastly, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in 2020:
Jada and Will in 1995, when she was 24 years old and he was 27 years old:
