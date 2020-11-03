What Celebrities Looked Like In 1995

All of these celebs are aging like fine wine.

1.

Reese Witherspoon in 2020:


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

Resse in 1995, when she was 19 years old:

2.

Tracee Ellis Ross in 2020:


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

Tracee in 1995, when she was 22 years old:


Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

3.

Leonardo DiCaprio in 2020:


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty Images

Leo in 1995, when he was 20 years old:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Tom in 1995, picking up his second consecutive Best Actor Oscar when he was 38 years old:


John T. Barr / Getty Images

5.

Janet Jackson in 2020:


Mark Ralston / Getty Images

Janet in 1995, when she was 29 years old:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

6.

George Clooney in 2020:

George in 1995, when he was 34 years old:

7.

Salma Hayek in 2020:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Salma in 1995, when she was 29 years old:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

8.

Brad Pitt in 2020:


Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images

Brad in 1995, when he was 31 years old:


Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Madonna in 1995, when she was 37 years old:

10.

Cameron Diaz in 2020:

Cameron in 1995, when she was 23 years old:

11.

Lenny Kravitz in 2020:

Lenny in 1995, when he was 31 years old:


Mitchell Gerber / Getty Images

12.

Keanu Reeves in 2020:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Keanu in 1995, when he was 30 years old:


Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

13.

Mariah Carey in 2020:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Mariah in 1995, when she was 25 years old (in human years, but Mimi is a goddess who doesn’t age, so she actually wasn’t any age at the time):


Rose Hartman / Getty Images

14.

Angela Bassett in 2020:


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Angela in 1995, when she was 37 years old:


Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

15.

Prince William in 2020:

Prince William in 1995, when he was 13 years old:


Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Oprah in 1995, when she was 41 years old:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

17.

Meryl Streep in 2020:


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Meryl in 1995, when she was 45 years old:


Eric Robert / Getty Images

18.

Paul Rudd in 2020:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Paul in 1995, when he was 26 years old:


Frank Trapper / Getty Images

19.

Jennifer Lopez in 2020:


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

J.Lo in 1995, when she was 26 years old:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

20.

Naomi Campbell in 2020:


Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Naomi in 1995, when she was 25 years old:


Victor Virgile / Getty Images

21.

Dolly Parton in 2020:


Covenant House International / Getty Images

Dolly in 1995, when she was 49 years old:

22.

Kim Kardashian in 2020:


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kim in 1995, when she was 15 years old:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

23.

Gwen Stefani in 2020:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Gwen in 1995, when she was 26 years old:


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

24.

Laura Dern in 2020:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Laura in 1995, when she was 28 years old:


Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Halle in 1995, when she was 29 years old:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

26.

Jim Carrey in 2020:


Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Jim in 1995, when he was 33 years old:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

27.

Jennifer Aniston in 2020:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Jennifer in 1995, sporting her iconic “Rachel” cut when she was 26 years old:

28.

& 29. Lastly, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in 2020:

Jada and Will in 1995, when she was 24 years old and he was 27 years old:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

