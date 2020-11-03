What a reported 16-team NFL playoff setup would look like

The NFL already expanded its postseason for 2020, but the playoffs could get even more crowded if one reported scenario plays out.

The league’s competition committee is expected to present a resolution to owners that includes a 16-team playoff scenario, according to ESPN. The 16-team arrangement would only come into play if games are lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic, per the report. Currently, the NFL is slated to have a 14-team postseason that includes seven teams from each conference.

The NFL hasn’t yet had to outright cancel a game because of coronavirus-related schedule shifting, but as more teams have their bye weeks pass, that becomes a more likely possibility. The competition committee is likely looking for a way to not exclude a particular team that couldn’t seize a final playoff spot because of a game not being made up.

MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Tracker

With eight teams making this contingency playoff scenario from each conference, there would be no need for bye weeks. Four division winners and four wild-card teams from the AFC and NFC would each make the playoffs, according to the report, and their matchups would play out in a similar way to the expanded 16-team MLB playoffs in October.

The 1-seed in each conference would play the 8-seed, with the 2-seed against the 7-seed, 3-seed against 6-seed and 4-seed against 5-seed. Because the current and previous playoff plans required some teams on bye in the Wild Card Round, the contingency plan wouldn’t require additional weeks to take place thanks to the removal of postseason byes for the top seeds.

As it stands, the NFL is slated to run a 14-team postseason in which four division winners and three wild cards from each conference make the field. Before 2020, only two wild-card teams qualified for the postseason.

The playoffs are set to culminate in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021. Reports recently indicated that the NFL would remove the week off between the conference championships and Super Bowl if it’s necessary to complete games in an additional “Week 18” of the regular season.