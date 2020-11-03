Wesley Snipes Denies Choking Director On ‘Blade’ Set

Wesley Snipes has denied claims made by comedian Patton Oswalt that he was violent on the set of his iconic vampire show, Blade: Trinity, and that he tried to strangle director David Goyer.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Snipes denied the incident ever took place.

“Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A Black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you,” he said.

He had some words for Patton.

“I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem’. This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America — these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem.”

He does have a point.