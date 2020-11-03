Wesley Snipes Denies Choking Director On ‘Blade’ Set

Wesley Snipes has denied claims made by comedian Patton Oswalt that he was violent on the set of his iconic vampire show, Blade: Trinity, and that he tried to strangle director David Goyer.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Snipes denied the incident ever took place.

“Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A Black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you,” he said.

