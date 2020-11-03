‘We’re burning cash’: Leddartech eyes acquisitions as capital-draining autonomous vehicle space gets crowded

Article content continued

LeddarTech mainly sells its software and hardware components to what Boulanger describes as “Tier Ones” — companies that sell autonomous vehicle technology to auto-makers. According to Boulanger, the company has sold 40,000 units to a couple hundred customers across North America, Europe and Asia, though he wouldn’t name specific customers.

LeddarTech prescribes to an open platform approach, which allows customers to pick and choose the best components and software for the autonomous systems they are developing. “(Our approach is) hardware agnostic, open platform,” Boulanger said. “We don’t bet on which technology is going to win using lidar.”

LeddarTech has 200 employees in offices spanning Toronto, Montreal, Austria, China, and Israel. Its Tel Aviv office was secured through the acquisition of an Israeli company in July, and Boulanger predicts more acquisitions to come.

“We are looking for additional acquisitions,” he said. “We are looking for other companies… to gather more technology and accelerate access to market.”

It’s also an industry that gobbles up cash. Boulanger says LeddarTech has so far raised close to US$200 million and is regularly hunting for more funding. “You have to be mindful of constantly reaching new milestones that allow you to raise additional capital,” he said. “You need a lot of investment. You always have to be mindful of raising capital.”

LeddarTech has four strategic investors, the biggest being Osram, a German automotive lighting company. The other three are: Renesas Electronics Corp., a Japanese semiconductor producer; U.K.-based Active Sensors Ltd; and automotive supplier Magneti Marelli S.p.A., with headquarters in Japan and Italy. (Boulanger says Active and Marelli are also both competitors). Other investors include Saic Motor Corp. Ltd, a Chinese company, Korea’s LG Electronics Inc., and a number of other venture capital firms.

