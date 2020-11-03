Week 9 NFL DFS Stacks: Best lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, cash games

We’re already feeling good about Week 9 because an RB-D/ST stack is back in our NFL DFS stacking article. Even better, it’s the same one that carried us to glory two weeks ago, with Antonio Gibson and the Washington Football Team defense making their second appearance among our top daily fantasy football stacks this season. That’s not the only stack that will help you win DraftKings and FanDuel cash games and tournaments, but it’s one of the more unique ones.

Additionally, we’ve attacked a number of favorable passing matchups with strong QB/WR pairings. There should be a good spread of stack ownership this week thanks to so many friendly matchups for good players. That means if you have one or two stacks you really like, it’s worth going all-in, but if you don’t especially love any, there are enough worthwhile options to spread the wealth around.

Week 9 NFL DFS Picks: Top cash game stacks for DraftKings, FanDuel

QB Matthew Stafford and WR Marvin Jones Jr., Lions @ Vikings (FD/DK stack)

The Vikings are a bottom-10 pass defense, and the Lions’ best bet to keep up with Dalvin Cook in this game is to throw the football. Despite the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip), Detroit should still find success through the air.

Jones is one of those guys who seems to pop up with a big game from time to time, and his No. 1 WR role in this game presents that opportunity. A week of preparing to play without Golladay will be good for Detroit’s scheme against the Vikings and likely good for Jones.

If you’re looking to make this a tournament stack, it’s worth adding in WR Marvin Hall at his value price.

QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs, Bills vs. Seahawks (DK stack)

Buffalo has been disappointing of late, but this is a get-right game if there’s ever been one. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most fantasy points to QBs along with the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Allen’s price has declined ever so slightly due to his recent struggles, which makes him a bit of a value relative to Russell Wilson on the other side of this matchup. Diggs continues to be Allen’s top target and shouldn’t have a problem getting open against the Seahawks.

This could be a tournament stack with Cole Beasley added in, especially on DK, where his possession-receiver skills make him more valuable.

QB Ben Roethlisberger and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers @ Cowboys (FD stack)

Simply put, this will be a blowout, and Roethlisberger and JuJu should have a field day before the Steelers decide to run out the clock late.

A relatively quiet run of form for Smith-Schuster a few weeks ago has been followed up by games with 14 and eight targets, respectively. Those are the types of totals that will lead to a big game in Dallas. And there’s no reason to worry about Roethlisberger despite his lack of downfield throwing because Pittsburgh has enough yards-after-catch standouts for him to put up big passing numbers anyway.

Week 9 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: Best stacks for daily fantasy football GPPs/tournaments

QB Drew Lock and WR Tim Patrick (or Jerry Jeudy), Broncos @ Falcons (DK stack)

The preferred stack here is Patrick, but he has to return from a hamstring injury to make that viable. Otherwise, you can feel fine relying on Jeudy (or even both in a trio stack with Lock).

The reason for using the Denver passing attack is simple — Atlanta has allowed the most fantasy points to QBs in 2020, in large part because it has allowed 20 passing touchdowns, the most in football. It almost could be worth using multiple pass-catchers here for the sake of not missing out on the one that has a big day. Patrick and Jeudy are both cheap enough that even if you just hit on one, it will be worth playing both.

RB Antonio Gibson and DEF Washington Football Team vs. Giants (FD/DK stack)

Two weeks ago, this stack paid off in droves when the WFT blew out the Cowboys. Daniel Jones and the Giants are slightly more competent at this point, but not by much.

We know we can count on Jones to turn the ball over and take sacks, so playing the Washington D/ST is the easier part of this pairing. It’s Gibson where things get a bit trickier.

The rookie from Memphis has laid full claim to the running back role in Washington. The bigger concern is that the Giants are a better run defense than they are a pass defense. Thanks to Gibson’s pass-catching ability, he should still put up numbers and be an even better play on DK than the solid play he already is on FD.

QB Jake Luton and WR DJ Chark, Jaguars vs. Texans (FD/DK stack)

You certainly have to be bold to try this stack, but it could be worth it, especially if you want the high-priced Christian McCaffrey and/or Dalvin Cook in your lineup.

The biggest appeal here is that Luton didn’t turn the ball over much in college, and the Texans don’t take the ball away much. As a senior at Oregon State, Luton threw 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. So far this season, Houston has allowed 17 passing touchdowns with just one interception. If Luton can just keep the offense chugging down the field, he can accumulate his way to a solid day for his low price.

The WR choice for the stack isn’t super obvious since we don’t know Luton’s rapport with the various Jags options. To be safe in an already risky stack, going with top-dog Chark makes sense. Laviska Shenault has some lower-priced sleeper appeal if you really just want to embrace this play.