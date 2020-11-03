‘Walking Dead’ Casts Hilarie Burton as Negan’s Late Wife Lucille

RELATED STORIES

Think of it as Sunday night in with the Morgans.

Hilarie Burton is set to guest-star on AMC’s The Walking Dead as Negan’s late wife, Lucille — who, lore has it, years ago succumbed to pancreatic cancer, and after whom the onetime Saviors leader named his ominous baseball bat. As such, Burton will play opposite real-life husband Jeffrey Morgan, with whom she headlined the springtime AMC talk show Friday Night in With the Morgans.

Burton’s casting was first reported by ComicBook.com; she will make her debut during one of the six “bonus” episodes that were added to Season 10 when the anticipated finale episode got pushed back many months by the pandemic.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” Burton shared on Twitter. “But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness.”

Burton’s previous TV credits include, of course, One Tree Hill and White Collar, as well as Grey’s Anatomy, Lethal Weapon and Council of Dads.

Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said this summer at [email protected] that the expanded Season 10 will resume in early 2021 “if all goes well.”

