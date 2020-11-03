Volkswagen to roll out 8 ID. family electric models in China by 2023 By

Home Business Volkswagen to roll out 8 ID. family electric models in China by...

SHANGHAI () – Volkswagen AG (DE:) will roll out eight ID. family electric models in China, the world’s biggest auto market, by 2023, its China chief Stephan Woellenstein said on Tuesday.

The Wolfsburg-based auto maker is making two slightly different ID.4 sport utility vehicle based on its MEB architecture at two Chinese factories.

The models are Volkswagen’s first major electric product push in China to compete with electric vehicle companies from Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc to Nio (NYSE:) Inc.

