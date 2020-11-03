Vienna Shooting Live Updates: 4 Dead in Attack by ‘ISIS Sympathizer’

Vienna grapples with a night of fear, and Austria announces days of national mourning.

Austria was grappling on Tuesday with a brutal attack in which a gunman, whom officials described as an ISIS sympathizer and who was wearing a fake explosive device, opened fire on Monday night in the heart of Vienna, the capital, killing at least four people.

By Tuesday morning, around 1,000 police officers had fanned out across city to patrol the streets. Leaders were providing new details in addresses to the nation, and an anxious public, largely confined to their homes amid a new coronavirus lockdown, waited for answers.

But some details about the violence the night before, and its perpetrator, remained unclear.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an address to the nation on Tuesday morning that the shooting was “definitely an Islamist terrorist attack,” which he called “an attack out of hatred, hatred for our basic values.”

“We often see ourselves as a blessed island where violence and terror is only known from abroad,” he said. “But the sad truth is: Even if we live in a generally safe country, we don’t live in a safe world.”