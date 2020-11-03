Vienna Reels From a Rare Terrorist Attack

He was armed with an automatic rifle, a pistol, a machete and a dummy suicide belt. For nine minutes, the 20-year-old gunman turned the cobbled streets of central Vienna into a war zone, firing so many shots from so many places that the authorities initially believed there were multiple attackers.

By the the police shot him on Monday night, he had killed four people and wounded 23, shocking a country where deadly terrorist attacks are rare.

But the shooter, a 20-year-old dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, was well known to the authorities. Two years ago he was sentenced to prison for attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, raising questions about whether someone so firmly on the radar of Austria’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies should have been more closely watched.

Few details have been released about how the shooting unfolded or who the victims were, but the authorities have identified six locations in one neighborhood where they say shots were fired.