Vienna attack live updates: Austrian police hunt gunmen after shooting spree

Four people were killed and dozens injured after gunmen brought havoc to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday night, just hours before the start of a coronavirus lockdown.
One of the shooters was killed but several others are believed to be on the run, sparking a city-wide manhunt and prompting authorities to warn residents to stay in their homes.
The attacks came as Viennese were out in restaurants and bars enjoying the last night before the beginning of a partial lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Austria’s Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, is due to address the nation at 10.30 CET. We’ll be updating you here on what he says.
Turkey condemned Tuesday the attack in Vienna, expressing its “solidarity” with the Austrian people.
“We are saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries in a terrorist attack which took place in Vienna. We strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Austria’s interior minister has just confirmed that the shooter who was killed last night in Vienna is a 20-year-old dual citizen of North Macedonia and Austria.
