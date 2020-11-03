USPS update: The latest on how absentee ballots are being counted in swing states

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Shortly after noon on Election Day, a federal judge ordered United States Postal Service inspectors to sweep processing facilities in a dozen districts—including some in key battleground states—to ensure any remaining mail-in ballots are delivered in time.

The order came from Emmet G. Sullivan, a U.S. District Judge in Washington, D.C., who decreed that the USPS facilities must be searched between 12:30 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET. Any unprocessed ballots found must be “immediately sent out for delivery” by 4:30 p.m. EST, Sullivan said. Among the 12 locations included in the order are districts in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Arizona, and Florida—states locked in tight races that could swing the election in the favor of either President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Early voting data documented in the U.S. Elections Project shows that a staggering 64.8 million mail-in ballots have been delivered thus far. Democrats have submitted 17.8 million mail-in ballots, more than 7 million more than Republicans, suggesting Sullivan’s decision could be a key factor for Biden.

Pennsylvania and Texas are the only battleground states included in Sullivan’s order that can count mail-in ballots after Election Day, as long as the ballots have been postmarked by Nov. 3.

Last week, the Supreme Court refused a Republican plea to prevent absentee ballots from being counted up to three days after Nov. 3. GOP officials have talked up the possibility of appealing that order, though.

In Texas, meanwhile, mailed ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be counted as long as they are received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

