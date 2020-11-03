US elections: Whoever wins, we have to work with that party – ANC chair Gwede Mantashe

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the ANC will not condemn any candidate in the US elections.

The US is voting in its presidential elections on Tuesday.

The ANC said it respects the sovereignty of other countries.

The ANC says it will not support or condemn any of the two candidates in the US elections because, as the governing party, it will have to work with whichever party wins.

Millions of Americans cast their ballot in the presidential elections as the US decides between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the ANC has “learnt to respect the sovereignty of other countries”.

“For example, we condemn a particular a candidate – and if that candidate wins the elections, we are a governing party in South Africa, we will be forced work with the party that wins the elections,” he said.

Mantashe was talking to the media on Tuesday evening on issues plaguing the party.

He said the party will first do an analysis of the outcome before it comments.

“That is why it is important for us not to put the cart before the horse,” he said.

Mantashe dismissed any talk that the ANC had ties to the Democratic Party in the US.

“Donald Trump has been the president of the USA for four years. We never cut ties with the USA as country because we are a governing party and we have to deal with that government, deal with problems, etc, and that will continue,” he said.