US Election 2020: Violence, unrest predicted after Donald Trump-Joe Biden vote

As the US elects its next president, fears abound that no matter what the result – or lack of – the country is set for a wave of violence.

President Donald Trump has made repeated and unfounded claims that the election will be “stolen”, and tensions have been running high in the US after months of Black Lives Matter and anti-police protests.

An Australia-based expert, who knows the US better than most, says those fears are well-founded.

“Violence is as American as cherry pie,” international security expert Professor Joseph Siracusa of Curtin University told nine.com.au.

“You have to remember, these people aren’t scared of violence.”

Professor Siracusa, who grew up on the south side of Chicago, said violence was woven into US history from the beginning.

He pointed to mob violence in Boston as the beginning of the founding US Revolutionary War, and at the unrest at the heart of the pivotal US Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

“In the ’60s, 125 American cities were burning,” he said.

“The whole structure of society was coming apart. People now imagine they have the same problems as the sixties, but it’s different.”

Professor Siracusa said the polls pointing to a Joe Biden win or to a tightening race in any particular battleground state were “useless”.

In his view, there’s one poll that trumps them all.

“Seventy to 80 percent of Americans think the country is in trouble,” he said.

“Eighty percent of Democrats think the country is being led in a fascist direction; 90 percent of Republicans think the country is heading down a socialist/communist path – they don’t know the difference between socialism and communism, but that’s what they think.”

It’s this poll, combined with “the perception of violence” that has seen businesses in cities such as New York, Washington DC and Denver board up their windows and doors days ahead of the vote, that makes conflict on the streets almost inevitable.

This election, Professor Siracusa said, is a “zero sum game”.

“One side wins, the other loses everything,” he said.

He said millions of Americans believed their way of life was at risk – a perception only exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

“Thirty-eight million Americans went to bed last night having missed out on a meal,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people that, for the first , can’t feed their families.”

He said these people, regardless of their voting preferences, expected the government to help them out when they hit rock bottom, and their anger and frustration was leading them to Trump.

“Trump doesn’t have an empathetic bone in his body,” Professor Siracusa said.

“He’s an expert at tapping into the visceral discontent of Americans.

“People without power, they love that there’s this guy who can go into Washington, grab a politician and just kick them in the nuts.”

Professor Siracusa – who said he was of the same generation as Trump and Biden – labelled the election “the last hurrah of the baby boomers”.

He said both men had posed as “heroes”, but both had received deferments and exceptions from serving in the Vietnam War. Trump was exempted for bone spurs, Biden for asthma.

“What did the baby boomers give us?” Professor Siracusa said.

“They gave us Vietnam, they gave us (Gulf War) one and two, they gave us the financial meltdown.”

Some of the most bombastic claims about the tensions surrounding this election have centred on the possibility of a new US Civil War.

Professor Siracusa was quick to dismiss the notion.

“That’s the sort of thing you see in movies,” he said.

But, he pointed out, with hundreds of millions of registered and unregistered guns in the US, and a deep divide between Republican and Democratic voters, street violence was not just likely, it was almost inevitable.

“We’ve got to figure out how to count the votes without violence,” he said.

“If the President claims he’s won on election night, then votes come in later that say he could lose, they could say the election has been stolen. Violence could follow.”

Professor Siracusa said Trump would not worry about creating that volatile confusion.

“I think Shakespeare would have no trouble understanding Trump and what’s going on in America,” he said.

“This is like Falstaff pushing aside Henry V and taking over. This is like the class clown being put in charge, but then the class clown turns out to be very good at going after power and keeping power.”

