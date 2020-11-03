US Election 2020: Millions line up to vote for Trump or Biden

America is on a knife edge tonight as millions cast their ballots on the most divisive President in modern history.

Voters have been lining up from 5.30am to have their say in the race between Donald Trump and his rival for the White House, Joe Biden.

A polarised and exhausted country, riven by racial tensions and the world’s highest coronavirus death toll, appeared determined to make its voice heard.

Socially distanced queues to enter polling stations snaked around blocks as the American public chose between two starkly different visions of their nation for the next four years.

The first polls closed at 11:00PM GMT on Tuesday. Kentucky was the first state to declare, with its eight electoral college votes going to Trump, shorly followed by Vermont’s three to Biden.

By 01:00AM on Wednesday, Virginia had declared for Biden in a race he was expected to win narrowly, while South Carolina went to Trump.

Trump and Biden are currently running neck-and-neck in Florida and Ohio after polls closed in those critical battleground states.

The president needs Florida if he wants a second term in the White House – it’s unclear how he gets to 270 electoral votes without it. The two contenders are tied in the state at 49% each.

If Biden wins Ohio, it’s a sign he could take back the so-called ‘blue wall’ – a series of states in America’s midwest that had voted reliably Democrat for more than 20 years until Trump carried them in the 2016 election.

Additionally, Ohio has voted with the Electoral College winner in the past 14 presidential elections.

Besides Ohio, the ‘blue wall’ includes Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

If Biden hold the swing states Hillary Clinton won in 2016 (Nevada, Colorado, New Hampshire, Minnesota) and then put back together the ‘blue wall,’ he takes the White House.

Trump stunned Democrats when he broke through their wall four years ago. Those victories handed him the Oval Office.

Donald Trump picked up Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana, as he was expected to do, as first polls close. Trump won eight electoral votes from Kentucky, five from West Virginia and 11 from Indiana

Joe Biden took Vermont, which was expected, and claimed three electoral college votes. He also took Virginia, with 13 electoral college votes

Both candidates focused on those Midwest states in the closing day of the campaign, holding multiple rallies and events there.

Of the battleground states that have yet to be called, Biden has taken the early lead in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina – three states Clinton lost in 2016.

The Democratic nominee also has taken an early lead in Texas, a state Democrats have argued is starting to trend their way.

Trump, meanwhile, is holding on in Michigan, which he carried for years ago, and taken the early lead in Georgia, a long red state Democrats were hoping to flip this year.

Voters lined up from 5.30am to have their say in the race between Donald Trump and his rival for the White House, Joe Biden (map of likely votes for each candidate, pictured)

Mr Biden, 77, entered Election Day as favourite while Mr Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, has a less likely but still feasible chance of clinching the 270 electoral college votes needed to win out of the 538 up for grabs.

Final polls showed Democrat challenger Mr Biden ahead in most of the key swing states but Trump supporters emerged in large numbers on polling day.

Early results indicated Florida, a must win swing state where polls show the two candidates in a near dead heat, was going to be a nailbiter.

In Pinellas County, which is seen as a bellwether of the state, Mr Biden was up 53 percent to Mr Trump’s 45 percent with 76 percent of the vote counted.

However the early results included mail-in ballots that were expected to favour Mr Biden.

As the night wore on Mr Trump was likely to chip away at that lead.

Indiana, a reliably Republican state, was called for Mr Trump by CNN. called Mr Biden as the winner in Vermont, which is not a swing state.

Mr Trump, 74, admitted he probably needed a record turnout to cling on to his presidency but was outwardly confident of upsetting the odds for a second following his surprise victory four years ago.

Mr Trump, 74, admitted he probably needed a record turnout to cling on to his presidency (pictured with daughter Ivanka)

It was widely believed that more Democrats had taken advantage of the postal voting system, leaving Mr Trump needing more people to come out on the day.

And the signs on voter numbers were good for him early on, with Florida and Texas – both key swing states –eclipsing their 2016 totals.

Among those voting early was the First Lady, Melania Trump, at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida – close to the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago residence.

Looking elegant in a £3,500 chain-print Gucci dress, the 50-year-old was also the only person in the vicinity not wearing a mask as she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Centre – although her spokesman argued she was socially distanced.

Asked why she didn’t vote alongside the President last week, Mrs Trump said: ‘It’s Election Day so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.’

The first result of the day came from the tiny New Hampshire village of Dixville Notch, which prides itself on always being ahead of the rest.

Final polls showed Democrat challenger Mr Biden, 77, (pictured) ahead in most of the key swing states

Among those voting early was the First Lady, Melania Trump (pictured)

All five villagers who voted plumped for Mr Biden.

However, with some states warning they could take weeks to announce their results due to coronavirus restrictions, there were fears of widespread violence.

The US typically knows the victor long before the results become official as TV networks race to ‘call’ the election.

Shops and businesses across New York boarded up yesterday fearing protests from both sides if their man was not immediately declared the winner.

And the FBI was investigating reports of scams that saw millions of voters receive automated phone calls telling them to ‘stay safe and stay home’ instead of voting.

The two candidates each had a frantic final day after a whirlwind week of campaigning.

Mr Trump had got back to the White House at 1am after his final rally in Iowa and fired off a string of tweets before going to bed.

At 7.45am he called into his favoured Fox News, sounding husky and fatigued. Later in the day he appeared at a campaign office in Virginia and said he was feeling ‘very good’ but admitted his voice was ‘choppy’.

The President was due to watch the results come in at the White House, while Mr Biden – aiming to become the oldest US President in history – planned to watch from his home in Delaware.

Get ready for the most nailbiting election in history: Your hour-by-hour guide to what to expect as America decides between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For .com

Election night 2020 is unlike any American has seen before – with the presidency in the balance, and a record number of votes being counted in the teeth of the COVID pandemic.

Once polls close, the potential for chaos and crisis only begins. Here is .com’s hour-by-hour guide to what to look out for as the U.S. passes its verdict on whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden should be in the White House, and who controls the Senate.

All times are GMT.

11:00 PM GMT (Tuesday)

First polls closed in parts of Indiana and Kentucky.

00:00 AM (Wednesday)

All polls closed in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia. The remainder of Indiana and Kentucky’s polls closed. Florida polls except those in the Panhandle, which is in Central , closed.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

EXIT POLLS: The first exit polls could come within minutes – but in a pandemic year, it is unclear how accurate they will be, with at least 93 million having voted early or by mail-in ballot. A huge turnout in Georgia could mean lines still outside polling places – a problem which has bedeviled it in recent elections.

00:30 AM

All polls closed in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

NORTH CAROLINA – TRUMP WON IN 2016

First results will come within minutes – but they might be very small percentages of the total vote. North Carolina expects to have about 80 per cent of its votes counted on election night, starting with in-person early voting totals and mail-in ballots received by November 2. In the hours following polls closing, the state will report the in-person election day votes. The state does allow mail-in ballots to come in until November 12, so if it’s close, it may take several days to announce a final result.

Polls in North Carolina have flipped repeatedly between Trump and Biden. Trump won the state in 2016. An Emerson poll that ended surveying on October 30 shows the candidates tied. The Real Clear Politics polling average has Trump a tiny .5 per cent ahead.

Could it be the end: South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham is in the fight of his political life with Jamie Harrison

EXIT POLLS: Polls covering swing states of North Carolina and Ohio can be expected now. Biden’s campaign believes it can flip Ohio, despite it having gone to Trump by 8.3% in 2016. Its Republican governor predicts an ultra-narrow Trump win.

01:00 AM

All polls closed in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Washington DC. Most polls close in Texas and Michigan. Central polls close in Kansas, North and South Dakota. Remaining polls, those in Central in the Panhandle, close in Florida.

In key races, Virginia declared for Biden in a contest he was expected to win narrowly, while South Carolina went to Trump. Florida remained too close to call, but was edging in Trump’s favour as votes came in.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Must win: Barack Obama held a rally in Miami on Monday night in a push for Latino and black voters in the state

FLORIDA – TRUMP WON IN 2016

The first official results are expected within minutes of the Panhandle’s polls closing – and will give some indication how the perennial swing state has gone. Florida is used to processing large numbers of mail-in ballots. Early voting numbers will come out quickly as well. Those tallies will be followed by in-person voting. But officials believe they will still be counting into daylight on Wednesday.

Biden could have an early lead in that state and see it diminished as the night goes on. He has just a 1 point lead in the Real Clear Politics polling average in Trump’s adopted home state. By 01.30 AM there should be a significant proportion of Florida’s results reported – so the state will at least indicate if one candidate or another can expect a blowout

OHIO – TRUMP WON IN 2016

First results could be announced as early as 1am. Counties are required to announce the results of all absentee ballots received by Election Day and all early votes. They can then start counting ballots cast on election day and these will be updated through the night. The number of outstanding absentee ballots will be reported on election night, meaning number crunchers will be able to determine if there are enough outstanding ballots to sway the presidential race. Ballots marked postmarked November 2 can be counted until November 13 – so a clear result could take more than a week

Late-breaking polls in Ohio gave Trump a slim advantage in the state he won over Clinton in 2016, but that President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden carried in 2008 and 2012. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Trump 1.4 points ahead.

OTHERS: The Associated Press, Reuters and TV networks are likely to start a rapid-fire declaration of likely winners in a series of states soon after 1am – but it is only likely to already be considered safely Republican or Democratic already.

01.30 AM

Arkansas polls closed, with the state unsurpisingly declaring for Trump.

02.00 AM

All polls closed in Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Remaining polls close in Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

In trouble: Kelly Loeffler was appointed to the Senate to fill Republican Johnny Isakson’s seat but the best she can hope for in current polling is getting through to a January run-off

GEORGIA – TRUMP WON IN 2016, REPUBLICANS DEFENDING TWO SENATE SEATS

Georgia is expected to take about two hours to start reporting results. The state was allowed to start processing mail-in ballots on October 19. Additionally, after court challenges, mail-in ballots had to be returned by the polls close – not just in the mail. The only exception is for Georgia voters living abroad.

Polls show an extremely tight race with Trump ahead by .2 per cent in the Real Clear Politics polling average . At the peak of Biden’s support, in mid-October, he was just 2 points ahead.

TEXAS – TRUMP WON IN 2016

It is possible that exit polling from Texas will give some indication of the race there as it closes completely. But what happens next is unknown. Texas allowed mail-in votes to be counted before election day, so the Lone Star state is expecting to know those results, as well as in-person voting on election night. Mail-in ballots have until November 4 at 5 p.m. to arrive, so if the state is extremely close, there could be some waiting at the end. The way the results are announced could show a Biden, then Trump swing – with a boost at the end for Biden from the remaining mail-in ballots.

The Real Clear Politics polling average gives Trump a 1.2 point advantage in the historically red state. Two polls – an Emerson and a Quinnipiac survey – from October showed the candidates tied. For most of the race, however, Trump has been more solidly ahead, with a poll here and there showing the state going blue. Officials expect rapid counting and results. In 2016, the winner was declared just after midnight – Trump took the state by nine points. But a close race will slow the Associated Press, Reuters and TV networks’ ability to call the race.

OTHERS: Safe states including New York are likely to be called rapidly from 2am to 3am. Biden’s numbers will go up more than Trump’s at this point thanks to New York’s 29 electors, and Illinois’ 20. By shortly after 2am both campaigns are likely to have more than 100 electoral college votes in their column.

03:00 AM

Polls closed in Iowa, Montana, Nevada and Utah. Mountain polls closed in Idaho and Oregon.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Campaign: Gabrielle Giffords speaks for her husband Mark Kelly who is beating the Republican appointed senator, Martha McSally, in Arizona polls

ARIZONA – TRUMP WON IN 2016

The state is anticipating the first precinct reporting numbers by about 3am. Early and absentee ballots that were cast by the weekend will have been pre-counted and those results will be announced rapidly. Ballots cast on election day are also expected to come in Tuesday night – the state historically counts quickly. But last-minute absentee ballots could take several days to be tabulated with Thursday or Friday thought to be realistic.Biden has been several points ahead of Trump in Arizona polls for months, but a Trafalgar Group survey and a Rasmussen poll showed Trump 3 and 4 points ahead in late October, potentially indicating a narrowing of the race. The Real Clear Politics polling average has Biden 1 point ahead.

03:30 AM

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

WISCONSIN – TRUMP WON IN 2016

First results will start to be reported by now, with Washington County, which is mostly rural but has some Milwaukee suburbs, likely to be first to fully declare. The last results are expected from heavily-Democratic Milwaukee county by 7am. The Supreme Court prevented ballots arriving after November 2 being counted, meaning a complete count by Wednesday is realistic.

Trump took Wisconsin by just 0.8% in one of the 2016 upsets which cost Clinton the White House. Trump has held repeated rallies there – including in Kenosha on Monday night (right). In recent weeks the state has been one of the worst affected by coronavirus, but Trump has kept coming in the belief that he can repeat the 2016 surprise. His poll average there has been poor since summer, and it now puts Biden 6.6% up.

04:00 AM

Polls close in California and Washington state and Pacific polls close in Oregon and Idaho.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

MINNESOTA – CLINTON WON IN 2016

Expect some idea of the direction of Minnesota by now. Minnesota gave itself two weeks to start counting mail-in ballots, so results should come in November 3. Ballots in the state had to be returned by election day, which could also speed up the process.

Polls have never shown Trump in front of Biden, though the president has made a play for the blue state anyway, suggesting its demographics are similar to Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which won him the White House in 2016. The Real Clear Politics polling average has Biden ahead by 4.3 points.

NEBRASKA – TRUMP WON SINGLE ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE IN 2016

Nebraska started counting its mail-in ballots prior to election day and absentee ballots had to be returned by November 3, so the expectation is the results will be out quickly. Nebraska splits its electoral college votes so that each Congressional district has one. Only one is competitive – Nebraska-02 , representing Omaha and its suburbs. It went for Trump by just two points last and what little polling there has been puts Biden safely ahead by three points – although Democrats believe it could be more. Trump campaigned in Omaha in the hope of keeping the vote because in a narrow fight, it could be crucial. Nebraska is usually relatively quick and all results are due by midnight so look for it to be known by now.

COLORADO: REPUBLICANS DEFENDING ONE SENATE SEAT

Colorado was already mostly mail-in ballots so is expecting to be able to handle the pandemic’s effects more easily than some states. Partial results are uploaded come roughly every 90 minutes, so the first should be safely processed by now..

OTHERS: Calls will come for the safely Democratic west coast. By now Joe Biden is likely to have more than 200 electoral college votes secured, with California’s mammoth 55 key to his big advantage – Trump may be on as few as 104 by this point. Now it is entirely down to the competitive states to see what happens next. Trump’s path to re-election might have ended by now, or might be a nail-biter.

05:00 AM

Polls close in Alaska (except for those in its Hawaii zone) and Hawaii

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Reinforcements: Fear of losing Iowa and a Senate seat have sent Donald Trump and Mike Pence to Iowa to campaign with Joni Ernst

IOWA – TRUMP WON IN 2016

Counts relatively quickly and first results should be trickling through by now. Trump has overtaken Biden in recent polling in Iowa, after the Democrat had the lead through most of the fall. The Real Clear Politics polling average has Trump ahead by 1.4 points.

The last four polls had Trump winning in the state. The Des Moines Register survey gave Trump the biggest advantage, beating Biden by 7 – 48 per cent to 41 per cent. However, ballots postmarked by November 2 that arrive by November 9 can be counted too. This could give Biden a boost if the race is tight.

06:00 AM

Final polls close in Alaska – the voting is over everywhere

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

NEVADA – CLINTON WON IN 2016

Nevada mailed out ballots to every registered voter this year and those ballots just have to be postmarked by November 3 – meaning counting could go on for days. However, mail-in ballots can be counted before election day, so there could be some results reported on November 3. If it’s close, ballots being counted later will likely trend toward Biden.

Biden has been consistently ahead of Trump in Nevada polling, with Trump never ahead in a survey for the past year. The Real Clear Politics polling average has the Democrat winning the state by 3.6 points.

All over: Hillary Clinton was declared the loser by 2.29AM on November 9, 2016.

07:29 AM

In 2016, this was when the Associated Press declared Trump had won and Hillary Clinton had lost.

THE UNKNOWNS

MAINE – TRUMP WON ONE ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE IN 2016, REPUBLICANS DEFENDING ONE SENATE SEAT

Like Nebraska, Maine splits its electoral college votes, with one for each Congressional district. Maine officials are allowing mail-in ballots to be counted prior to polls closing.

But Maine uses a ‘ranked preference’ system which means that if one candidate breaks 50 per cent, the result is likely before midnight. But if one does not, ballots go to Augusta for second preferences to be tabulated, which could take it far into Wednesday.

Trump pulled away one Electoral Vote from Hillary Clinton in 2016 thanks to Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, in the north of the state. However, all three polls conducted in October showed Biden ahead by around 3 points there.

All about Michigan: Joe Biden campaigned with Barack Obama in Detroit on Saturday. Democrats are determined not to see a repeat of the 2016 upset

MICHIGAN -TRUMP WIN IN 2016

Michigan’s results will be slow to come in as mail-in ballot counting didn’t start until November 2. Michigan’s secretary of state estimated that it could take until Friday for all the ballots to be counted. The state could trend toward Biden later in the week, as Democrats are more prone to mail their ballots in.

Polling has had Biden ahead in Michigan, one of the three ‘blue wall’ states Trump won in 2016, for months – however, a late-breaking Trafalgar poll showed Trump up by 2 points. Overall, the Real Clear Politics polling average has Biden ahead by 5.1 points.

Hats all: No state has occupied each campaign more than Pennsylvania – but when the results of their efforts will be known is unknown

PENNSYLVANIA – TRUMP WON IN 2016

Mail-in ballots can’t begin being processed in the Keystone State until 7 a.m. on November 3 – meaning a final result could take days. Some Pennsylvania counties also plan to count in-person Election Day votes first – this could give Trump a perceived edge in the state, only for later ballots to move the count toward Biden.

Mail-in ballots postmarked on election day can arrive as late as November 6, further lengthening the process. The counting deadline is November 23 – a whole 20 days after the election – but officials have pointed to Friday as when most Pennsylvanians’ votes will be counted.

Pennsylvania polling had given Biden the advantage for months, but several late October surveys show Trump ahead in the state that clinched him his Electoral College win in 2016. The narrowed race has Biden up by 2.9 points in the Real Clear Politics polling average.

AND WHERE TO FIND THE CANDIDATES

TRUMP: The president will throw a party at the White House with several hundred supporters – who will all be tested for coronavirus, as the event will be held inside. The Trump campaign promoted an election night shindig at the president’s Washington, D.C., hotel, but Trump pointed a finger at D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser – who in ‘phase two’ is limiting gatherings to 50 people – as the party pooper. As the White House is federal property, Trump can do whatever he likes.

BIDEN: The Democratic nominee will be in Wilmington, Delaware with his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris on election night. The campaign has yet to release additional details on their plans. Before that, Biden will make one more trip to the Pennsylvania town where he was born, Scranton, and he’ll make a stop in Philadelphia, where his campaign offices were based. Harris will make a final election day stop too, in Detroit. As will Dr. Jill Biden, the former VP’s wife. She’ll be in Tampa and St. Petersburgh, Florida and then head to Wake County, North Carolina. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff will be in Columbus, Ohio.