US Election 2020: Analysts say ‘chaos’ would be the best outcome for Russia

Recent polls have shown that the majority of Russians are not interested in who wins the US presidential election.

Many are not even following it, whereas in 2016 we had the feeling that the whole of Russia was watching those elections, hoping Donald Trump would win.

The Kremlin itself this seems not to know what choice to make, and they are clearly disappointed with Donald Trump’s policies towards Russia.

No sanctions were lifted under his administration, the US also withdrew from key army control treaties and is undermining Russia’s flagship energy project Nord Stream.”

Democrat candidate Joe Biden however seems to be an even worse option.

Moscow realises Joe Biden is not even going to put a good face on a bad game. And Russia could face new sanctions over the poisoning of Vladimir Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny.

Vladimir Putin said he would work with anyone who wins, but the Kremlin underlined that there is no hope that Russia-US relations are going to improve.

Some analysts even pointed out that the best scenario for the Kremlin would be “chaos”, where neither of the candidates acknowledges defeat.

Russian state TV, however, said that Biden would still be the worst option for the country, claiming that his election would cause oil prices to fall.