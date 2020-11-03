US Cyber Command and the NSA say they took actions against Iranian hackers in the past 2 weeks to deter election interference, but did not specify actions taken (Ellen Nakashima/Washington Post)

Ellen Nakashima / Washington Post:
US Cyber Command and the NSA say they took actions against Iranian hackers in the past 2 weeks to deter election interference, but did not specify actions taken — U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency have taken recent actions to ensure that foreign actors do not interfere …
