Unmasking the Pyramid Kings – Crowd1 scam targets Africa

The best scams always come in disguise. And Crowd1 may be one of the most audacious scams out there.

It looks like a high-tech marketing business that’s making a ton of money for people across Africa. All you need is a smartphone and some hustle.

But behind the promises and the hype, Africa Eye’s Ayanda Charlie finds some ugly truths, some wealthy scammers, and a whole pyramid of lies.

Investigator & Producer: Aliaume Leroy

Director & Video Editor: Suzanne Vanhooymissen

Executive Producer: Daniel Adamson