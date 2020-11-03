Two Opposition Presidential Candidates Are Arrested in Uganda

CAIRO — Two opposition candidates in Uganda who are preparing to challenge the country’s strongman president in an election next February were arrested on Tuesday, the latest indication of a tough fight to come as they seek to end the autocrat’s three-and-a-half-decade hold on power.

One candidate, Bobi Wine, 38, a musician-turned-lawmaker who is the most prominent challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, was arrested just after submitting his nomination papers in the capital, Kampala. The other, Patrick Amuriat, was removed from his car and arrested at the headquarters of his party, the Forum for Democratic Change, the party said on Twitter.

Both prospective candidates were also prevented by the police from going to their party offices to address their supporters and set out their campaign platforms in an effort to end the rule of Mr. Museveni, the 76-year-old autocrat.

After changing age-limit provisions in the Constitution, Mr. Museveni is running for a sixth and is due to face nine other candidates in the February polls. The country’s electoral commission had designated Monday and Tuesday as the dates for the candidates’ nominations.