Twilight Payment, Tiger Moth, Prince of Arran place

Twilight Payment has won the Melbourne Cup after seeing off a late challenge from the bookies’ favourite Tiger Moth. Prince of Arran was third and The Chosen One fourth.

The win to Twilight Payment gives owner Lloyd Williams a phenomenal seventh victory, using a brash race plan that had the horse out in front virtually from start to finish.

MELBOURNE CUP FULL FINISHING ORDER

Neither the Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet, nor the Caulfied Cup winner Verry Elleegant were able to get involved in the finish.

Jye McNeil and Twilight Payment win the 2020 Melbourne Cup. (Getty)

The winning jockey was Jye McNeil and the horse was trained by Joseph O’Brien.

It was an incredible ride from McNeil — contesting his first ever Cup – as Twilight Payment went to the front early and showed enormous courage to stay there past the finishing post.

“There’s too many emotions, it’s a very big moment,” he told Channel 10.

“Jess and the boy, Oakley, will be watching from home today, and unfortunately they couldn’t be here, but I’m sure them, along with a lot of people, will be very proud.

“To be able to get the opportunity from the Williams family to partner Twilight Payment today – not only them, but also Joseph O’Brien, who’s done a fantastic job preparing him – yeah, it’s very overwhelming.”

While the win was a fairy tale for Twilight Payment’s connections it was a tragedy for one of the favourites, Anthony Van Dyck, who had to be euthanised soon after breaking down during the race.

Anthony Van Dyck was the highest-rating stayer in the race having built an imposing reputation in Europe. According to Racing Victoria’s integrity chief Jamie Stier the nature of the fractured fetlock suffered by the horse prevented it from being saved.

Anthony Van Dyck (IRE) ridden by Hugh Bowman prior to the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse (Getty)

“The horse received immediate veterinary care, however he was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained,” Stier said in a statement.

“Our sympathies are extended to the owners of Anthony Van Dyck, trainer Aidan O’Brien and all his staff who cared for the horse and are greatly saddened by their loss.”

While tragedy struck Anthony Van Dyck, another of the races big fancies, Tiger Moth ran almost the perfect race but ran out of track as he loomed up to Twilight Payment.

Starting in the second widest gate, Kerrin McEvoy did well to get Tiger Moth across and running near the pace, while Jamie Kah flew home on Prince Of Arran to place for the third consecutive year.