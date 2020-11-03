Trump Roasts Jay-Z & Beyonce For Supporting Biden!!

President Donald Trump attended a rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania, where he tore into several celebrities, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Bon Jovi, for supporting the Democrats.

“Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” he told the crowd. “I could tell you plenty of stories — I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga.”

He then turned his attentions to OG rocker Bon Jovi: “Every time he sees me, he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, Mr President’. He’ll get something out of it just like everyone is. “You know what happens? He’ll sing a song or two, and then he’ll leave, and then the crowd will leave, and then Sleepy Joe’s up there talking.

Beyonce and Jay were next to be roasted by the president.

“That happened to Hillary too, right? They got [Beyoncé] and they got Jay-Z, right? He started using the f-word in front of the crowd and it was unbelievable. He was using the f-word, f-word, f-word. Then they left and the crowd left and Hillary was standing on stage with an empty place.”

Today is election day. Be sure to get out and vote.