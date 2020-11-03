Trump Roasts Jay-Z & Beyonce For Supporting Biden!!

Bradley Lamb
President Donald Trump attended a rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania, where he tore into several celebrities, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Bon Jovi, for supporting the Democrats.

 “Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” he told the crowd. “I could tell you plenty of stories — I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga.”

He then turned his attentions to OG rocker Bon Jovi: “Every time he sees me, he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, Mr President’. He’ll get something out of it just like everyone is. “You know what happens? He’ll sing a song or two, and then he’ll leave, and then the crowd will leave, and then Sleepy Joe’s up there talking.

