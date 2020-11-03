Trump expects greater victory than 2016; Biden visits childhood home; Huge voter turnout despite COVID-19; Legal challenges underway

The scourge of a global pandemic has transformed the US election like never before, with record number of early voters before. But a history-making turnout is still expected throughout today with polls open across the country for Election Day.

Problems occur every election, and today is no different. There have been long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late and equipment issues reported in counties in Georgia and Ohio.

This was all expected given past experience, the decentralised nature of voting in the US and last-minute changes due to the pandemic.

At least 98.8 million people voted before Election Day, about 71 per cent of the nearly 139 million ballots cast during the entire 2016 presidential election, according to data collected by The Associated Press.

Given that a few states, including Texas, had already exceeded their total 2016 vote count, experts were predicting record turnout this year.

“Come hell or high water,” said Kristen Clarke, executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “It feels like that has been the attitude voters have needed to make sure their voices are heard this year.”