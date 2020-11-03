Trump Calls Lil Pump, ‘Lil Pimp’ At Rally

Trump continues to rally ahead of election day, and during a recent rally, he made the mistake of referring to Lil Pump as “Lil Pimp.”

Trump invited Pump on stage in front of a crowd of supporters, referring to him as “one of the big superstars of the world.”

He continued: “I love your sound, I love your music. And speaking of sound and music and other things — one of the biggest superstars in the world… Lil Pimp!”

Pump is not even close to being one of the biggest superstars in the world. He is yet to earn credentials. His last album was a complete flop.

Pump took to the stage and praised Trump:

“Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say Mr President I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!” he said. “And do not vote for sleepy Joe – at all!”