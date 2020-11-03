Trump Calls Lil Pump, ‘Lil Pimp’ At Rally

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Trump continues to rally ahead of election day, and during a recent rally, he made the mistake of referring to Lil Pump as “Lil Pimp.”

Trump invited Pump on stage in front of a crowd of supporters, referring to him as “one of the big superstars of the world.”

He continued: “I love your sound, I love your music. And speaking of sound and music and other things — one of the biggest superstars in the world… Lil Pimp!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR