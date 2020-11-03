Trifecta, Exacta, Quinella and other payouts calculator

Twilight Payment has won the 2020 Melbourne Cup ridden by jockey Jye McNeil to give Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien his second Cup victory.

It’s the seventh Melbourne Cup win for owner Lloyd Williams.

Tiger Moth finished second ahead of Prince Of Arran.

Payouts per Sportsbet, Twilight Payment paid $23.00 for the win and $6.50 for a place.

Second place went to Tiger Moth who paid $2.40 for the place.

Third went to Prince of Arran who paid $3.30 for the place, while The Chosen One ran fourth.

Avilius was the last horse across the line, while Anthony Van Dyck has been put down after failing to finish.

The quinella paid $97.20, the exacta paid $211.60 , the trifecta paid $1806.00, and the first 4 paid $38,939.00.

