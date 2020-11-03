Titans releasing Vic Beasley, Johnathan Joseph

Vic Beasley’s bizarre tenure with the Tennessee Titans is over after less than a full season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others reported on Tuesday that the Titans are moving on from the 28-year-old linebacker by releasing him on Wednesday. Beasley signed a one-year contract that included $9.5 million in guaranteed money in March but then didn’t report to training-camp sessions on time, failed a physical and was temporarily on the active/non-football injury list.

In five games with the Titans, the 2016 sacks leader named First-Team All-Pro that season tallied three total tackles and a forced fumble. Despite Beasley’s disappointing tenure with Tennessee, a team in need of defensive help will likely kick the tires on signing him with the hope that he can reclaim even a portion of his form from four years ago.

Additionally, Tennessee released defensive back Johnathan Joseph after acquiring cornerback Desmond King via a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Joseph played in all seven of Tennessee’s games this year and recorded an interception, one forced fumble and 28 total tackles. The 36-year-old should receive interest from contenders in need of secondary help.

The Titans also terminated the contract of long snapper Beau Brinkley.