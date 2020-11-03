Three reasons to have a backup plan for files while working from home

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

More than ever, business is conducted virtually, and electronic data transmission is a large part of your work (and home) life. From taxes to contracts to presentations, everything is completed and stored electronically. There is simply no excuse not to have a reliable backup system for your devices. You need to protect yourself. Other than the obvious recovery factor, there are three good reasons you need to have a reliable backup plan: always being prepared, simplifying audits, and saving time.

Always Being Prepared

At the beginning of the pandemic, when shelter-in-place guidelines first came down, businesses that already had flexible work from home policies or distributed teams hardly missed a beat. Others struggled and stumbled, trying to get their teams set up with access to all the files they needed, among other things. Not only does Degoo ensure you have a copy of everything easily accessible to share, but should some major event take place that directly involves widespread loss of data, it’s the businesses who are prepared who will be back on their feet first, ready for customers and clients, giving them an edge on the competition.