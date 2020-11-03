The Mother Of London On Da Track’s Child Alleges Summer Walker Is Pregnant

Chile, the Summer Walker ‘baby bump watch’ apparently continues as the mother of London On Da Track’s child alleges the singer is pregnant.

Eboni posted to her IG story that Summer was allegedly pregnant by London On Da Track, despite the two reportedly no longer being together.

“I said what I said,” wrote Eboni on Instagram Stories. “Yeah Summer pregnant by a n***a putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

View this post on Instagram Oop! Mother of #LondonOnDaTrack’s child alleges #SummerWalker is pregnant by the producer, even though Summer disputed claims last month. (SWIPE for previous posts) (:@ghettotedtalk) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 3, 2020 at 9:42am PST

This is contradictory to what Summer Walker posted last month addressing pregnancy rumors after a video and photo that showed her with a seemingly larger stomach surfaced.

“Y’all weirdos,” Summer wrote. “Who demands a stranger to tell you if [they’re] pregnant. Lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. & the answer is no b***h I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

As we previously reported, just last month, Summer Walker stated that she and London were broken up. “Officially single lol. Eventually you have to give some kind of a f**k about yourself. It’s the bare minimum for me,” she said in an Instagram story.

As you all know, London On Da Track is currently in court with Dayira Jones. She claims London On Da Track fathered her son and is requesting $4,644 a month for the child support.

