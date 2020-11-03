The ‘Most wins for every NFL franchise’ quiz

Sitting at two wins and five losses, the New England Patriots are currently suffering through the worst season of the Bill Belichick era. Belichick, never one to mince words, gave a fairly open and honest assessment of his team through eight weeks. “Look, we paid Cam Newton $1 million. It’s obvious we didn’t have any money. It’s nobody’s fault. That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out and won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth and played in an AFC Championship Game. This year we had less to work with. It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Among NFL coaches, Belichick has the third-most wins all time. He also holds the Patriots franchise mark, and by a fairly wide margin. So with that all in mind, how many of the coaching wins leaders for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!