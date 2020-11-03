The ‘Most wins for every NFL franchise’ quiz

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Sitting at two wins and five losses, the New England Patriots are currently suffering through the worst season of the Bill Belichick era. Belichick, never one to mince words, gave a fairly open and honest assessment of his team through eight weeks. “Look, we paid Cam Newton $1 million. It’s obvious we didn’t have any money. It’s nobody’s fault. That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out and won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth and played in an AFC Championship Game. This year we had less to work with. It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Among NFL coaches, Belichick has the third-most wins all time. He also holds the Patriots franchise mark, and by a fairly wide margin. So with that all in mind, how many of the coaching wins leaders for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!

