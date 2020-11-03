The JF Petroleum Group Announces the Acquisition of McCon Building & Petroleum Services, Inc.

Article content continued

“I am extremely proud of what McCon has accomplished over the years and how we have been able to support the growth of our customers across Texas,” said Chris Lawson, the former owner of McCon. “The JF Petroleum Group is the perfect home for McCon given the shared values of our companies as well as our commitment to quality and customer service.”

Barrett Gilmer, Managing Director of MidOcean Partners, said “Acquiring McCon supports our strategy of building the North American petroleum equipment industry’s leading solution provider in The JF Petroleum Group. We look forward to continuing to grow our footprint across North America both organically and through acquisition, further solidifying our position as the industry’s leader.”

ABOUT JF PETROLEUM GROUP

The JF Petroleum Group (formerly Jones & Frank) is a leading provider of turn-key distribution, construction and service solutions to the North American fueling infrastructure industry. The company serves retail fueling stations, commercial and government fleets, and emergency power customers through its network of 30 branch offices, 4 distribution centers and over 1,000 employees located across the United States. The JF Petroleum Group represents the premier products in the fueling infrastructure marketplace, including Gilbarco Veeder-Root, VeriFone, OPW, Franklin Fueling and Containment Solutions. To learn more, visit www.jfpetrogroup.com.

