The “George Lopez” Cast Recreated Their Famous Intro

We’ve all been there. It’s 2008 and you’re fast asleep after a long school day. So long in fact, that you knocked out with the TV on. Suddenly it’s 3 a.m., and out of nowhere, the sound of a cowbell intrudes on your dreams.
As your eyes slowly open and adjust to the warm glow of the TV, you hear “All my friends know the low rider” ever so faintly. George Lopez is on, and now your brain is too.
It starts off with Aimee Garcia, who played Veronica Palmero. She wasn’t in the original intro, but is a welcome inclusion here!
Next we have Luis Armand Garcia, who played Max Lopez.
Then we have Emiliano Díez, who played Victor Palmero.
He is followed by Valente Rodriguez, who played Ernie Cardenas.
Next we have Belita Moreno, who played Benny Lopez.
She’s followed by Masiela Lusha, who played Carmen Lopez.
Next up is Constance Marie, who played Angie Lopez.
And finally, we have the man of the hour, George Lopez, who played — you guessed it — George Lopez.
Each of these TikToks have over a million views, with two of them over 10 million views, so it’s safe to say the audience may want a George Lopez reboot! Bring back the cowbell and I’ll get the low rider, thank you.
