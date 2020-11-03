The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Good Doctor Season 4, Election Coverage

There isn’t a ton of new stuff to watch this week, and that might be because Netflix doesn’t want to compete with the news. There’s an election this week, you know? History is being made, and TV, like most of us, is mostly thinking about that this week. Election night coverage is pretty much the only game in town on Tuesday, and probably will be for the rest of the week, too, as votes continue to get counted. But if you’re looking for an escape from politics or you’re just not interested, we have some other recommendations.

The Good Doctor

Season 4 premiere Monday at 10/9c on ABC

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and the rest of the Good Doctor staff deal with the pandemic in the season premiere of this medical drama. Shaun and his girlfriend Lea’s new relationship will be put to the test, as they have to stay apart in order to protect Lea from getting sick, while the whole hospital picks up the pieces after the shocking death of Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez).

Election Night Coverage

Tuesday on take your pick

All of the broadcast networks, the cable news networks, the streaming news services, and even a few cable channels are getting in on Election Night coverage, generally starting at around 8 p.m. ET and going deep into the night. The results probably won’t be decided Tuesday night, due to the high volume of early and absentee votes cast, so if you’re hoping to get some satisfaction from the coverage, sorry. You’re probably gonna have to wait. The most interesting special will probably be Stephen Colbert on Showtime. He did a live Election Night special on Showtime four years ago and it was a disaster, so we’re curious to see how this one goes.

House Hunters International

Wednesday at 10:30/9:30c on HGTV

You’re probably going to want to give your brain the night off. Tune in and drop out and fantasize about what your life would be like if you were looking for a place to live in Bangkok and not here in America.

The Bachelorette

Thursday at 8/7c on ABC

This season’s most buzzed-about moment is finally here, as this episode will show how Clare Crawley blows up The Bachelorette and exits the show with her beloved Dale and gets replaced by Tayshia Adams, who will be the lead for the rest of the season. It’s been a truly wild season so far, and this is surely going to be the wildest episode yet. The show is airing on Thursday this week due to election coverage taking over Tuesday night.

B Positive

Series premiere Thursday at 8:30/7:30c on CBS

Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch stars in B Positive, a new sitcom from The Big Bang Theory‘s Chuck Lorre. He plays a recently divorced father who finds out he needs a kidney transplant, and gets one from an unexpected donor: Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), an old high school classmate who volunteers her organ. They’re very different people, but they form a special bond that changes both of their lives forever. Also premiering on CBS on Thursday are Young Sheldon Season 4 at 8/7c and Mom Season 8 at 9/8c, which will be the long-running sitcom’s first episode without Anna Faris, who left the show between seasons.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2020

Saturday at 8/7c on HBO & HBO Max

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame usually does a mega-concert for the induction ceremony, but that sadly couldn’t happen this year. But the show goes on in the form of a documentary-style special. This year’s inductees are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex, as well as Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau (Bruce Springsteen’s manager and producer) and Irving Azoff (manager and entertainment executive).

