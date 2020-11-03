Target Black Friday Deals: Best Sales to Shop Now

If you were hoping to wait for Black Friday sales to do your holiday shopping this year, you’re in luck — the Target Black Friday sale has already begun. With the pandemic still going on, the retailer has made the decision to spread out its discounts across the entire month of November in 2020.

Of course, not all of Target’s Black Friday deals have arrived. New deals will be released every week with a preview of the best discounts arriving every Thursday. Below we’ve curated some of the best price drops going on right now and will keep this page updated with the latest discounts and news as it arrives.

Best Target Black Friday deals to shop right now

Surprisingly, some of the best Black Friday deals Target has to offer right now are on electronics and appliances — with Black Friday TVs, headphones, and streaming devices at low prices. Here are our picks from the sale going on right now:

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $140 , was $200

— , was $200 LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV — $550 , was $850

— , was $850 Bose Studio3 Wireless Headphones — $175 , was $350

— , was $350 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) — $19 , was $40

— , was $40 Amazon Fire TV Stick — $28 , was $40

— , was $40 Bose Solo 5 Soundbar — $150 , was $200

— , was $200 Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones — $200, was $300

What Target Black Friday Sales can we expect in 2020?

Though many deals are already live, this is only the beginning of the sale for Target. The retailer will be releasing new deals online and in stores every week. We expect at least a few Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to start arriving later on. And while there are currently pretty good discounts on soundbars for Black Friday right now, we’ll likely start to see more brands get involved as we go deeper into November.

When should you actually go to Target?

All of the Black Friday sales are going to be online this year, but if you want to go to an actual location to get your shopping done, it may difficult to pinpoint when the possible time will be to do so. Target will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, but you can find Black Friday hours at various locations by using the store locator function.

On top of that, Target will be offering its Price Match Guarantee from November 1 through December 24. This allows guests to request a price adjustment on any item identified as a “Black Friday deal” if the price drops later on. This should allow you to shop in-store at any point without worrying about missing out on any discounts that might appear later on.

Will other retailers have better Black Friday sales?

Almost every online retailer will have a Black Friday sale in 2020. While we don’t yet know if discounts from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy will out-pace Target deals in 2020, you can check for yourself as new deals go live. Here’s a quick rundown of the sales going on at other retailers:

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is currently offering early Black Friday deals in the form of its Holiday Dash event. This sale is set to last until November 19, which is when we expect the Amazon Black Friday sale to officially kick-off.

Walmart Black Friday: The Walmart Black Friday sale will be spreading across 3 separate weekends starting on November 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

Best Buy Black Friday: The Best Buy Black Friday sale has begun, and will continue on through Cyber Monday with new discounts.

