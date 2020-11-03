Swedish startup inRiver, whose product information management software helps retailers sell items online, raises $32M to expand North American operations (Nona Tepper/Built In Chicago)

Nona Tepper / Built In Chicago:
Swedish startup inRiver, whose product information management software helps retailers sell items online, raises $32M to expand North American operations — In online sales, as in life, it’s not what you sell, but how you sell it. — By allowing retailers and manufacturers to use augmented reality …
