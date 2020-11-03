Surging Trump stretches lead in Ohio

With about 82 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Trump now leads Mr Biden by about 350,000 votes, 52.7 per cent to 45.8 per cent.

No Republican has won the presidency in modern times without winning Ohio.

Win Ohio, and get 18 electoral college votes.

Earlier today Mr Biden enjoyed a comfortable lead in Ohio.

But Mr Trump roared back into contention and has only widened the gap as more votes are tallied.

In the 2016 election, Mr Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Ohio by 51.6 per cent to 43.5 per cent.