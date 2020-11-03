Stocks whipsaw, bonds rally with U.S. vote agonizingly close

Article content continued

E-Mini futures for the S,amp;P 500 veered wildly between negative and positive and were last up 0.36 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.5 per cent and FTSE futures 0.8 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei was still ahead by 1.4 per cent, but MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.6 per cent.

“It’s a wait-and-see,” said Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Perpetual in Sydney.

“I think the odds of a clean (Democrat) sweep are diminishing, almost by the minute. That reduces the possibility, or the likelihood at least of a large stimulus program being agreed to in the first days of a Biden administration.”

The U.S. dollar likewise reversed early losses and climbed 1 per cent on a basket of currencies to 94.071. The euro fell back hard to $1.1634 and away from a top of $1.1768.

Investors are still awaiting the outcome of Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week, which are expected to at least give a nod to further stimulus.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday cut interest rates to near zero and boosted its bond-buying program, adding to the tidal wave of cheap money flooding the global financial system.

Gold had recently been buoyed by all this liquidity but ran into profit taking on Wednesday, losing 1.1 per cent to US$1886 an ounce.

Oil prices pared their early gains as the election outcome turned murky.

U.S. crude were up 43 cents at US$38.09, with Brent crude futures also gaining 43 cents to $40.14.

© Thomson 2020