Stocks are rising around the world as investors bet on clear Biden win

Article content continued

The CBOE volatility index, known as investors’ fear gauge, retreated for a second day after touching a 20-week high last week on surging coronavirus cases globally.

Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh, said a Biden victory could lead to some inflation, which would be beneficial to banks in particular.

“A Federal Reserve committed to keeping rates lower and yet allowing not a flat curve but one with some steepening to it, and then some inflation and you get yourself a hip hip hooray for banks.”

The S,amp;P banking subindex surged 2.6 per cent to its highest in more than a week, while industrials Caterpillar Inc and Honeywell International Inc rose about 2 per cent each.

By 10:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 553.70 points, or 2.06 per cent, at 27,478.75, the S,amp;P 500 was up 57.67 points, or 1.74 per cent, at 3,367.91, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 171.87 points, or 1.57 per cent, at 11,129.49.

Technology and communication services stocks, which powered Wall Street’s rally from the coronavirus-driven slump in March, were among the smallest gainers.