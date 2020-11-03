State of Origin, NRL news

Phil Gould has revealed a conversation that he shared with Nathan Cleary, in which the Panthers star admitted he was struggling to deal with Penrith’s grand final loss.

Gus gave him some blunt advice: Get over it and move on.

Cleary will line-up at halfback for NSW on Wednesday night in the State of Origin series opener against Queensland at Adelaide Oval. He will do so with a GF loss to Melbourne still fresh and raw.

“I had a conversation with Nathan Cleary just a couple of days after the grand final,” Gould said on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

“Gave him time to breathe, I just rang just to see how he was going. He said, ‘It’s going through my head all the time’. I said, ‘Don’t worry … I lost a grand final 40 years ago and it’s still going through my head’.

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary shows his disappointment after losing the NRL grand final. (Getty)

“‘You’re not going to forget. People say that you’ll forget, you won’t forget. You won’t ever forget it, so don’t think there’s going to be a day where you’ll forget it, you will remember it for the rest of your life; so get used to that and get over it and just go out and go again’.

“He said, ‘I’ll be ready. I’ll be fit and ready to go’. So physically he felt fine and just mentally had to pick himself up after the disappointment.

“There will be others there who are on a high, of course, because you’ve got Melbourne Storm [who] won the game and they’ve got some players in this Origin as well.”

Cleary was widely considered to be the NRL’s best player throughout this season. He won the RLPA Players’ Champion award and was narrowly beaten by Jack Wighton to the Dally M Medal, with Clint Gutherson also just in front.

All three players will take the field for NSW on Wednesday night after suffering disappointing finals exits, Wighton with Canberra and Gutherson with Parramatta. Cleary’s was most painful of all, losing 26-20 to the Storm after trailing 22-0 at half-time.

The Blues are hot favourites to beat Queensland, widely considered to have better talent at their disposal. Cleary will partner debutant Luke Keary in the halves as NSW try to make a winning start in their campaign for a series three-peat.