State of Origin news, Uncertainty over Cody Walker role follows Blues into Game One

Cronulla great Paul Gallen has doubled down on uncertainty surrounding Cody Walker’s position in the Blues’ Origin squad, suggesting he was a “just in case pick” for Game One.

Walker will play in the No.14 jersey off the bench in Game One at Adelaide off the backend of a stellar season leading the Rabbitohs in a late finals tilt in the regular season.

In last year’s Origin, the South Sydney five-eighth struggled to find chemistry with Penrith half Nathan Cleary and was subsequently dropped, as the Blues went on to win the 2019 series.

More than a year on, coach Brad Fittler has chosen to hand Roosters No.6 Luke Keary the start alongside Cleary, with Walker to be an impact off the bench.

Earlier this week, Phil Gould said there was no obvious place for the back-up five-eighth in the Blues, given he is a specialist rather than a genuine utility.

Cody Walker (Getty)

Speaking ahead of the Game One blockbuster, Gallen echoed those calls, claiming Walker’s role with NSW is a bit ambiguous and more of reward for a season well done.

“It’s one of those things where it’s almost a ‘just in case’ pick,” Gallen told WWOS Radio on 2GB.

“I remember in Origin II last year when Jimmy Maloney went down very early in the game, thank god they had Wade Graham on the bench.

“He went on and played five-eighth for the whole game and probably deserved to be man of the match, he was outstanding. So it’s a little bit like that.

“You could throw Cody Walker at No.9 if you needed to, but Damien Cook plays 80-minutes most weeks.

Cody Walker (Getty)

“I think it’s more of a selection and a reward for Cody’s backend of the year, and a just in case type pick.

“Just in case an outside back or a halfback goes down, they can throw him on there. I don’t expect him to get a lot of time.

“They’re either going to get big minutes because someone is injured or they’re going to get 10-15 minutes.”

The calls don’t seem to worry the Rabbitohs playmaker. Speaking to media on Tuesday, he was more than confident he could handle any job thrown at him to help NSW on their way to a third-straight Origin series victory.

“I suppose I’m just that link between fullback, centre, five-eighth, half, hooker, lock,” Walker told Nine News.

“Whatever the game throws at us, Freddy [Fittler] will make that decision…One thing I do know is that when I get on there I’m going to go looking for the footy, play my style of footy and have a bit of fun.”