Stars’ Tyler Seguin, Ben Bishop out five months after surgeries

The Dallas Stars confirmed on Tuesday that center Tyler Seguin and goaltender Ben Bishop are expected to miss up to five months after undergoing offseason surgeries.

Seguin required a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on Nov. 2. Meanwhile, Bishop underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee on Oct. 21.

Seguin led the Stars with 50 points and 33 assists during the 2019-20 regular season that was stopped on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was fourth on the team with 17 goals.

Bishop went 21-16-4 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. The 33-year-old appeared in only three games after the summer resumption, however, and he didn’t play in the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning after he was ruled “unfit to play.”

An agreement between the league and NHL Players’ Association prevented teams from mentioning specific injuries without player consent during the resumption of play.

Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in six games.

While Jan. 1 is the tentative date for the start of the upcoming campaign, the league and players haven’t yet announced an official schedule or plan for the season that will occur amid the coronavirus pandemic.