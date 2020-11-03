Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket after 2020 IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings

Australian veteran all-rounder Shane Watson has reportedly announced he is finally calling time on his professional cricket career.

Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket following the Chennai Super Kings’ Indian Premier League -wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. The victory ended Punjab’s 2020 campaign, but the Super Kings were already out of contention for the IPL playoffs. Both teams ended with 12 points in the IPL tournament.

“Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire,” a source was quoted telling The Times of India.

“He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise.”

Watson retired from Test cricket back in 2015. In 59 Tests he finished with 3731 runs and 75 wickets, but the 39-year-old found another gear to his cricket career when he continued playing Twenty20 cricket in the Big Bash League in Australia and in the IPL.

He scored 3874 runs, 92 wickets and 40 catches during his time in the IPL which began back in 2008. Watson played 11 matches for Chennai this year with a high score of 83-not-out.

At the end of last season he retired from the BBL.

After his last match for Chennai, Watson did not directly address his retirement from the IPL, but thanked fans for their support on social media.

“A special night last night for all @ChennaiIPL lovers. I know we can’t make the finals this season, but that was such a spirited performance from everyone,” he tweeted.

“One more great performance to sign off this season of @IPL.”