‘Severance’: Christopher Walken Cast in Apple TV Plus Drama

Christopher Walken‘s next weapon project of choice is the upcoming Apple TV+ workplace thriller Severance, starring Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) and executive-produced by Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora).

Walken will play Burt, the head of Optics and Design at Lumen Industries, a company that offers a “severance procedure” which separates work and out-of-work memories. As previously reported, Scott leads the series as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

The cast also includes Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), John Turturro (The Plot Against America), Britt Lower (Future Man), Tramell Tillman (Godfather of Harlem), Jen Tullock (The Coop) and Zach Cherry (YOU).

Walken is known for his film work in movies such as Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can and The Deer Hunter, among many others. He also memorably starred in the Fatboy Slim music video “Weapon of Choice.”

* Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids) will star opposite Lucy Liu in an untitled ABC comedy pilot, playing a mother-of-two assistant to Liu’s Devin, a diva boss who decides to adopt a baby, our sister site reports. Additionally, Hayley Magnus (Mapleworth Murders, Cake) will portray an oddball employee at Devin’s company.

* NBC has extended Jimmy Fallon’s contract to keep him on as the host of The Tonight Show beyond 2021, per .

* Justin Bieber will perform at the E! People’s Choice Awards, airing Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9/8c.

