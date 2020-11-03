SES Expands O3b mPOWER Technology Ecosystem with Modem Platform Partnerships

Article content continued

O3b mPOWER is SES’s next-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) communications system. It is currently under construction and on track for launch in 2021. The high-throughput satellites, as well as automated and intelligence-powered ground infrastructure, will deliver low-latency managed services from hundreds of Mbps up to multiple Gbps.

“We are honoured to have been selected by SES, our long-time strategic partner, to provide our next-generation baseband platform for O3b mPOWER. Gilat’s innovative ground segment significantly reduces cost-per-bit, delivers a step-change in modem performance, and further integrates with and optimises SES ground and space service delivery,” said Ron Levin Vice President Mobility and Global Accounts at Gilat. “Throughout the last year, we have been working closely with SES to develop the platform for O3b mPOWER with the joint goal of bringing to market unparalleled customer experience in all target verticals.”

“We are at the beginning of a new future for our industry. To be selected for O3b mPOWER is a tremendous validation of ST Engineering iDirect’s technology vision and proves that ground infrastructure will play a pivotal role in SES’s ambitious goal to transform satellite service delivery,” said Frederik Simoens, CTO, ST Engineering iDirect. “O3b mPOWER is at the forefront of a significant movement to drive a standards-based, virtualised network approach where ground is in lockstep with space. Through our partnership, we will greatly expand the possibilities for global connectivity.”