Semiconductor manufacturing has further shifted to Asia in recent years from US and EU, with many US chip companies contracting out to Asian producers like TSMC (Wall Street Journal)

Semiconductor manufacturing has further shifted to Asia in recent years from US and EU, with many US chip companies contracting out to Asian producers like TSMC — More semiconductors are now manufactured in Asia than anywhere else. A chart-filled look at how that happened and what it means
