Saturday’s FIU-UTEP football game canceled

The Florida International Panthers announced on Tuesday that Saturday’s scheduled game at the UTEP Miners has been canceled.

“In an abundance of caution, due to the number of healthy scholarship football student-athletes available for this game, and to ensure a sufficient number moving forward, we regret to announce that we will not be playing the football game this weekend,” FIU explained in an official announcement. No reason was given for why the program can’t safely field a team.

Per an ESPN story, FIU had to call off last Friday’s game against the Marshall Thundering Herd for the same reason. Thus far, FIU has had five contests either postponed or canceled during the season held amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

“We knew entering into this most uncertain season that there was a possibility of some games being postponed or canceled,” UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said in an official statement.

“We’ve gone through a rough stretch, but are hopeful that we’ll come out of it strong and be able to get some games in over the next month. I continue to applaud our coaches, student-athletes and staff, including our Sports Medicine department, for doing everything they can to put our team in a position to play each and every week.”

A surge in coronavirus cases in El Paso caused the postponement of last Saturday’s game between UTEP and the North Texas Mean Green. The Miners haven’t played since a loss to the Charlotte 49ers on Oct. 24.

FIU, meanwhile, has not played since falling to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Oct. 23.