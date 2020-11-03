Sarah McBride Makes History as First Openly Transgender State Senator

Billy Eichner shared, “Congrats @SarahEMcBride!!!” Natasha Lyonne uploaded a similar message, writing, “Congratulations @SarahEMcBride!!”

Kevin McHale didn’t hold back his excitement, tweeting, “F–k yes @SarahEMcBride!!! Some wonderful news!”

Amy Schumer posted a heartfelt tribute. “Congrats to my friend @sarahemcbride and congrats to Delawareans for electing a great leader,” she captioned her Instagram.

“OMG SARAH!!!!!!!! Ahhhhhh IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!! @SarahEMcBride,” Colton Hayes expressed. “We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Danica Roem, who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017 and became the first openly transgender lawmaker to serve in a state legislature, cheered on Sarah.

“She was ready. She did run. And she just won,” Danica shared. “@SarahEMcBride, I am so, so, so, so proud of you, of who you are, of the campaign you ran and the values you stand for. I’m so grateful for your friendship and to call you the first out trans state senator in American history.”