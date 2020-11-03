Santa to social distance as coronavirus transforms a Christmas tradition

Photos with Santa will look different this year, with the big man in red forced to keep his distance from children.

At Westfield centres across Queensland’s south-east, Santa will remain on his throne but families will have to sit 1.5 metres apart.

“The photo itself will look a little different. Rather than having it portrait, it will be landscape,” Westfield’s Lillian Fadel told .

“That’s really just to ensure the photographer can capture all the families and pets at a safe distance away.”

Some freelance photographers are ditching the tradition altogether, superimposing Santa into images through PhotoShop.

The measures are being implemented so this much-loved experience can stay alive this Christmas.