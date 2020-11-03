Santa to social distance as coronavirus transforms a Christmas tradition

Matilda Coleman
Photos with Santa will look different this year, with the big man in red forced to keep his distance from children.

At Westfield centres across Queensland’s south-east, Santa will remain on his throne but families will have to sit 1.5 metres apart. 

“The photo itself will look a little different. Rather than having it portrait, it will be landscape,” Westfield’s Lillian Fadel told .

“That’s really just to ensure the photographer can capture all the families and pets at a safe distance away.”

Some freelance photographers are ditching the tradition altogether, superimposing Santa into images through PhotoShop.

The measures are being implemented so this much-loved experience can stay alive this Christmas.

Santa will be flying into Westfield centres from November 7. 

